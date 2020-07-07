https://www.dailywire.com/news/threat-to-our-democracy-gop-senator-demands-ilhan-omar-resignation

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) urged Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to resign after calling for the “dismantling” of the U.S. political and economic systems Tuesday.

During a speech to members of the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus in her home state, Omar said, “As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality. We cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for “dismantling” of the U.S. “economy and political systems”https://t.co/c4n8U2deIV pic.twitter.com/mrKvlaiGyi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2020

The clip, which went viral on social media, prompted condemnation from Blackburn, who tweeted, “Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.”

Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.https://t.co/ujBGxbWXtR — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 7, 2020

Omar had tweeted earlier about the event during which she made her comments, writing, “The murder of George Floyd reawakened calls to address racism in policing and reform our criminal justice system.”

The murder of George Floyd reawakened calls to address racism in policing and reform our criminal justice system. I’m live with leaders of the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus to discuss our work to make systemic changes on Facebook now: https://t.co/14DTGnadcT — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 7, 2020

Omar, whose Congressional District in Minnesota served as a hotbed for protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, also called for the Minneapolis Police Department to be dismantled last month.

“The Minneapolis Police Department is rotten to the root,” Omar said to a cheering crowd. “And so when we dismantle it, we get rid of that cancer and we allow for something beautiful to rise. And that reimagining allows us to figure out what public safety looks like for us.”

When this whole thing fails, take note that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also supports the dismantling of the Minneapolis Police Department. pic.twitter.com/cW3O745oq5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2020

Later that month, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved an amendment that eliminated requirements from the city’s charter to have a police department. It established instead a Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention, which would be under the management of the city council. Minneapolis spent more than $63,000 over three weeks in June to protect city council members who received threats amid the turmoil after Floyd’s death.

Related: ‘Absurd, Crazy, Ridiculous’: Black Leaders Slam Minneapolis City Council’s Plan To Defund The Police

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing alternative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

