Actor Tom Hanks once again scolded Americans who choose to go maskless in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he has “no respect” for such people. His comments come a week after he said not wearing a mask is a “p***y” move.

Speaking with the Associated Press, the “Forrest Gump” actor said he wouldn’t trust the mask avoiders with a driver’s license.

“I don’t get it. I simply do not get it. It is literally the least you can do,” he said. “And if anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least you can do, I wouldn’t trust them with a driver’s license. I mean when you drive a car you have to obey speed limits, you got to use your turn signals, you have to avoid hitting pedestrians.”

“If you can’t do those three things, then I get it. You shouldn’t be driving a car. If you can’t wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I got no respect for you, man. I don’t buy your argument,” he added.

Speaking with “Today” while promoting his new World War II movie “Greyhound,” Tom Hanks likened the COVID-19 battle to WWII and called on Americans to do their part.

“There was a sensibility that permeated all of society, which was, do your part. We’re all in this together,” he said. “The idea of doing one’s part should be so simple: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. That alone means you’re contributing to the betterment of your house, your work, your town, society as a whole.”

“I don’t know how common sense has somehow been put in question with regards to this,” he added.

The actor’s talking-points this week nearly echoed what he said during a press conference last week regarding masks.

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” Hanks said while promoting his upcoming movie “Greyhound.” “Those things are so simple, so easy. If anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you,” he added, as reported by People. “Don’t be a p***y, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal, and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

On July 4, actor Matthew McConaughey advised his followers on social media to “wear the damn mask” in order to beat the pandemic.

“Happy 244th birthday, America,” said McConaughey. “We is going through some growing pains on this one, aren’t we? But growing pains are a good thing, because how the hell else are we going to grow up? I think we gotta look each other in the eye. I think we gotta look ourselves in the eye.”

“We gotta look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘How can I be better? How can I expect more of myself and others? How can I be more responsible? How can I have more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be more fair? How do I make sure I wear the damn mask?” he continued.

