It’s the question every American should be asking heading into November, but Tucker Carlson said it out loud.

It wasn’t polite. It wasn’t politically correct. But it’s an answer every voter should know before casting a ballot on Election Day:

How can Americans trust liberals to lead the country when they’ve spent the past months proving how much they loathe it?

It's as simple as that

In his monologue Monday night, the controversial Fox News host, who has had his own share of run-ins with the violent left, used liberals’ own words and actions to back up his point, and contrasted them with President Donald Trump’s speech Friday at Mount Rushmore to drive it home.

Besides a delivering a paean to the greatness of American history and the figures who created it – whites and blacks, men and women — Trump slammed the Black Lives Matter riots that have taken place across the country. The anarchy under the guise of what the mainstream media blithely refer to as “mostly peaceful protests” has the ostensible aim of targeting alleged “systemic racism” – but the real target is the United States as a whole.

“Make no mistake, this left-wing Cultural Revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution,” Trump said.

“In so doing, they would destroy the very civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence and hunger, and that lifted humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery and progress.

“To make this possible, they are determined to tear down every statue, symbol and memory of our national heritage.”

And for Carlson, those words said it all.

“Trump is the most dangerous to his enemies when he tells the truth. In fact, they’re his enemies precisely because sometimes he does tell the truth and he did the other day,” Carlson said.

Check out his full monologue here. It’s about 13 minutes long, but for anyone who missed it Monday night, it’s well worth the time.

It contained Carlson’s own paean to the country, reminders of exactly why the United States is the place on earth countless millions born elsewhere want to live.

About the 10:30 mark, Carlson zeroed in on Joe Biden, the man who spent 36 years in the United States Senate before going on to another eight years as vice president. He’s a man who should be overflowing with gratitude for the country that has given him and his family a life in politics probably far better than he could ever have earned in the honest world.

And what does the man who’s sewn up the Democratic nomination for president offer in a speech supposedly celebrating his great nation’s birthday?

“A full-throated attack on the United States,” Carlson said.

Then he played a clip of Biden’s Independence Day message:

“Our country was founded on an idea, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created.’ We never lived up to it,” Biden said.

“Jefferson himself didn’t. He held slaves. Women were excluded.

“American history is no fairy tale. It’s been a constant push and pull between two parts of our character. The idea that all men and women and all people are created equal and the racism has torn us apart.

“We have a chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country.”

If it wasn’t so laughable, it would be enraging.

Joe Biden is talking about a chance to rip up the “roots of systemic racism of this country”? This is a man who’s spent literally his entire life in American government.

A man who spent the early parts of his career kissing up to the arch-segregationists that were the power of his party for so long, and now is spending the last years of it sucking up to the new segregationists of the Black Lives Matter movement.

If there were systemic racism to be ripped up, Biden had a lifetime to work on it. In the vice president’s office, he had eight years working with the country’s first black president — so it really should have come up, if it were present.

But it wasn’t and it’s not. It’s another liberal lie that’s being used as a weapon to undermine the country at its foundations — exactly what could be expected from a group that has moved from political opposition to one doing its damndest to teach Americans to hate themselves.

Joe Biden and the modern Democratic Party that’s trying to install him in the White House can talk all they want about how much they “love” this country, but their deeds show the exact opposite. And Tucker Carlson called it out.

“It’s long been considered out-of-bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it,” Carlson said.

“But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided — these people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about that. And yet paradoxically, at the same time, they desperately want to control America more than anything.”

Those are strong words, but the behavior of the Democratic Party and its supporters merit them.

There was a time when this all could have been chalked up to fanatical opposition to the administration.

The lies of Rep. Adam Schiff that led up to the ludicrous impeachment trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Maleficient-level treatment of Trump, the endless propaganda of the mainstream media, was all rough stuff, but it was politics, and politics is no game of beanbag.

What the country has witnessed over the past month has been something different, and far more malevolent. It’s the difference between “opposition” and “resistance.” The Democratic Party chose the latter at the beginning of the Trump presidency, and the country is now seeing the fruits of that decision.

The fact is, the indefensible death of a man in police custody in Minneapolis has been used to unleash the worst, basest instincts of a sizable group of Americans twisted by their own ignorance into despising the country they should love.

The Democratic Party has chosen them as a vessel to return to power in the White House, and doing so has betrayed its own apparent loathing for America itself – an imperfect country they will never forgive for its imperfections.

There are still months to go before Election Day, and it’s entirely possible there will be an epiphany of some kind on the Democratic side that puts a stop to the party’s descent into nihilism. (Contrary to all evidence, there are still millions of decent men and women misguided enough to identify as Democrats — most people might even know a few.)

But it’s still a question every American voter needs to ask and answer before casting a ballot in November:

How can Americans trust liberals to lead the country when they’re bent on proving to the country and each other how much they loathe it?

And Tucker Carlson asked it out loud.

