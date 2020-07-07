http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Yl42GanlpMM/

Monday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson opened his show by giving President Donald Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota high marks. He then pointed to the Democrat backlash and concluded that Democrats and their allies in the media hate the country.

He alluded to remarks made by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) to bolster that point. Carlson then posed the question: Could the left in America lead a country that it hates?

“So what to make of all of this,” Carlson said. “It’s long been considered out-of-bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided — these people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about that. And yet paradoxically, at the same time, they desperately want to control America more than anything. And that leads to the most basic of all questions: Can you really lead a country that you hate? Ask yourself, what kind of parent would you be if you hated your children?”

“What kind of officer would you make if you didn’t care about your troops?” he continued. “It would be awful. The results would be ugly. It would not work. Loving the people you lead, caring deeply about them is the basic prerequisite of leadership. The leaders of today’s Democratic Party do not. They despise this country. They have said so. They continue to. That is shocking, but it is also disqualifying. We cannot let them run this nation because they hate it. Imagine what they would do to it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

