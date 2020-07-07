http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ux0t4ic_4WA/

Border Patrol agents in California arrested two previously deported child sex offenders and a man carrying a backpack filled with methamphetamine after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The arrests occurred in separate incidents in the El Centro and San Diego Border Patrol sectors.

Calexico Station agents encountered a man they suspected had illegally crossed the border one mile east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry on July 2. The agents conducted an immigration interview and background investigation in the field prior to transporting the illegal alien to the El Centro Station for processing, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

A criminal database search uncovered a 2005 conviction in Salt Lake City, Utah, for sexual abuse of a child, officials reported. The Utah court sentenced the Mexican national to 365 days in jail. Immigration records reveal the man had been ordered removed from the United States in 2005.

The agents processed the Mexican criminal alien to a detention center pending prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a child sex offender. If convicted on the federal felony charge, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

On July 5, San Diego Sector agents encountered a group of three people who illegally crossed the border near Tecate. The agents arrested the three and conducted a field screening that includes a criminal background check, officials said. A fingerprint scan on one of the migrants identified him as a 33-year-old Mexican national with a criminal history in the United States.

A California court convicted the man in 2006 for “Committing Lewd Acts Upon a Child Under 14” the press release states. The court sentenced him to 10 years in state prison. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers deported him to Mexico in September 2014.

He is now in federal custody pending prosecution for illegal re-entry as a child sex offender. If convicted on the charge, he could also face up to 20 years in federal prison for the felony immigration violation.

The drug smuggling incident occurred during the night of July 3 when Calexico Station Border Patrol agents arrested a man they believed crossed the border illegally approximately 18 miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. Agents searched two backpacks in the man’s possession and found seven bundles of drugs, officials report.

The agents transported the man and the drugs to the station where a test confirmed the drugs to be 16.7 pounds of methamphetamine. Officials estimated the value of the drugs to be approximately $31,730.

The agents turned the drugs and the 18-year-old Mexican national over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for investigation.

