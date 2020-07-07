https://www.westernjournal.com/two-young-men-rush-save-man-trapped-fire-others-allegedly-stand-recording/

On Father’s Day, people across the United States were getting ready to celebrate the dads in their lives. For many, that included fixing up a meal with family favorites.

Guy Tarlton, 56, from Marion, Indiana, was cooking food for a Father’s Day dinner when he fell asleep.

Soon, what he was cooking caught on fire. Smoke began pouring out of the house, getting the attention of neighbors and passers-by.

Thankfully, 25-year-old Tré Jones and 24-year-old Marcus Harvey were driving in the area when they noticed something was wrong.

“I’m like ‘I smell some smoke. Somebody’s house is on fire,’” Jones told WTHR-TV.

TRENDING: Leftist Harvard Grad Weeps After Losing Job for Vowing to Stab Anyone Saying ‘All Lives Matter’

They traced the smoke to a house that was on fire. No firemen had responded to the scene yet.

The young men said one thing that stood out to them was that people were saying there was someone stuck in the house, but they weren’t doing anything — and to top it all off, they said some of them were filming the scene.

“They basically tell us there’s a guy inside the house,” Harvey said. “We didn’t know where he was at, we just heard him screaming and everything.”

It’s almost unimaginable to think that a group of bystanders was there, hearing the man in distress in the house, and yet none of them moved to help. In the news video, many of the neighbors interviewed were elderly, so perhaps they didn’t feel able to help — but still, Jones found it confusing.

“I’m like ‘So why are you all just standing there?’” Jones remembered thinking.

So he did what the others didn’t seem willing or able to do. He kicked in the door and plunged into the smoke-filled home.

“So I kicked the door in, fire, smoke, all that came through,” he explained. “It blew out at me. I see a little tunnel area I can duck down and get underneath the smoke. Now I could hear him a lot more clear so I’m like, ‘Here I come.’”

“Picked him up, scooted him out the house. When I got to the door, Marcus assisted me. He grabbed by his pants. We dragged him out here. That’s when the firefighters came and stuff.”

RELATED: Delivery Driver Who Is Deaf Teaches Little Girl He Befriended ‘Good Morning’ in Sign Language

Harvey is insistent that they had help when it came to getting out of the house alive.

“As we’re coming out of the house, we can’t see anything but the only thing I can sit there and tell you, if you believe in God, mysterious things will happen,” he said. “He was right there the whole entire time showing us the way out.”

Tarlton’s nephew later reported that his uncle went to the hospital — alive, but in critical condition. He suffered burns on 30 percent of his body, and has a long road ahead of him.

“They just had just an instinct of human nature to save a person if you hear them saying help,” Tarlton’s nephew said.

“I didn’t know it was that bad,” Jones said. “When I was in there, I didn’t know, I wasn’t even thinking how bad it was. I just knew I had to get him out.”

“It makes me feel good. I know I saved somebody’s life for real. I saved somebody’s life.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.