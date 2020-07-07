https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/un-says-united-states-broke-law-drone-bombing-notorious-iranian-terror-leader-qassem-soleimani/

In early January the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

President Trump later said that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his cohorts “were looking to blow up our embassy” in Iraq before Trump ordered the U.S. military to take the terrorist out.

The Iranian regime later threatened retaliation against the United States following the death of their terror leader.

Soleimani was behind at least 600 US soldier deaths in Iraq.

On Monday the United Nations said the US strike on Soleimani was a violation of international law.

The Daily Mail reported:

The January U.S. drone strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and nine other people represented a violation of international law, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday. The United States has failed to provide sufficient evidence of an ongoing or imminent attack against its interests to justify the strike on Soleimani’s convoy as it left Baghdad airport, said Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions. The attack violated the U.N. Charter, Callamard wrote in a report calling for accountability for targeted killings by armed drones and for greater regulation of the weapons. ‘The world is at a critical time, and possible tipping point, when it comes to the use of drones. … The Security Council is missing in action; the international community, willingly or not, stands largely silent,’ Callamard, an independent investigator, told Reuters.

