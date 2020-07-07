https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/washington-lee-faculty-remove-robert-e-lee-school-name/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The erasure of history continues apace in higher education.

Nearly two-thirds of Washington and Lee University faculty voted to remove Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the school’s name. The Board of Trustees at the small liberal arts school, where Lee was once president and is now buried, will consider the motion.

Black permanent faculty in the law school want a full renaming of the university, removing George Washington as well, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Washington’s donated stock kept the school from shuttering in 1796, and it continues to feed the endowment, the university says on its namesakes page.

