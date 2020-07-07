https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/watch-antifa-video-teaching-smash-windshields-assault-drivers/

A video spread on Twitter shows a woman with a Black Lives Matter hat telling people how to stop cars, “smash windshields and assault drivers.”

The video:

What she meant was…. “i’ve seen some cars getting away when protesters tried to stop them, here’s a tool which should hopefully smash their window and cut their seatbelt so we can drag them out and give them a beat down” problem solved 🤦‍♂‍🤷‍♂‍ pic.twitter.com/UtVqCLAHvX — Antifa Public Watch (@antifa_public) July 7, 2020

TRENDING: Coronavirus pandemic coming to an end? Death rate plunging

The promoter explains the “tool” is handy when there’s a driver of a car who won’t obey amid Antifa protests.

“You push this onto the window and it gives you access to the vehicle that may be about to hurt you,” she explains.

That would be granting access by smashing the window.

Further, there’s a “seat belt cutter.”

That would be helpful “if you need to remove the person from the car.”

A Twitter account called Antifa Public Watch commented: “What she meant was … ‘I’ve seen some cars getting away when protesters tried to stop them, here’s a tool which should hopefully smash their window and cut their seatbelt so we can drag them out and give them a beat down’ problem solved.”

The Gateway Pundit blog commmented, “There is NOTHING about [Antifa] that is civil or lawful.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

