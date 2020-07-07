https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-cnns-don-lemon-battles-with-terry-crews-over-black-lives-matters-agenda

CNN host Don Lemon repeatedly cut off actor Terry Crews during an interview on Monday as Crews tried to talk about the difference between saying that black lives do matter and supporting the Black Lives Matter organization, a far-left neo-Marxist group.

Lemon pressed Crews about a recent series of statements the actor tweeted that drew scrutiny from the political left because it countered its prevailing narrative.

“I wanted to bring up the fact that, you know, there are some very, very, you know, militant type forces in Black Lives Matter,” Crews told Lemon. “And what I was issuing was a warning. You know, it’s one of those things where I have been a part of different groups, I’ve been apart of different things and you see how extremes can really get, can go far and can go wild and when you issue a warning. Hey, a warning is seen as detrimental to the movement, how can you ever, ever have checks and balances?”

“And when you have the leaders of the Back Lives Movement, who are now talking about, if we don’t get our demand, we are going to burn it down,” Crews continued. “Other black people who are talking about working with other whites and other races, they’re being viewed as sell-outs or called ‘Uncle Toms.’ You start to understand that you are now being controlled. You’re not being treated as loved, you’re actually being controlled. Someone wants to control the narrative. And I viewed it as a very, very dangerous self-righteousness that was developing that really viewed themselves as better. It was almost supremacist move where they viewed their black lives mattered a lot more than mine.”

“Okay, so, let me jump in here,” Lemon interjected. “There’s a lot that you said. You think that black lives matter is — you said it’s — you think it’s an extreme movement?”

“No, this is the thing. It’s a great mantra. It’s the true mantra. Black lives do matter,” Crews responded. “But, when you’re talking about an organization, you’re talking about the leaders, you are talking about the people who are responsible for putting these things together. It’s two different things.”

Lemon immediately soon cut him off and then tried to paint his comments as lacking historical context to past movements.

“Okay, I got you. I got you. I got you,” Lemon said. “Terry, you realize that, even during the civil rights movement, that Dr. King was seen as extreme. That movement was seen as extreme. To people who don’t want to make change, movements are seen as extreme. You can paint them, easily, as extreme when they are not.”

“This is very true,” Crews responded. “But also, you know, when you talking about MLK, you’re talking about Nelson Mandela, and even Malcolm X. They all realized that you had to have a non-racial component to these kind of movements or there will be resentment. There will be getback. One of these people will tend to [inaudible] I don’t want to move from one oppressor to the next.”

Crews transitioned into talking about the numerous black children that have been shot in recent weeks in inner cities and asked why Black Lives Matter did not raise their voices about those black lives.

Lemon responded by saying that Black Lives Matter is about police brutality and not about blacks who were killed in shootings and other criminal acts.

“That’s not what Black Lives Matter is about,” Lemon said. “It’s not an all encompassing. … So the Black Lives Matter movement is about police brutality and injustice, in that manner, not about what’s happening in black neighborhoods. ”

Crews responded by saying, “But, when you look at the organization, police brutality is not the only thing they are talking about.”

“I know that, but I agree with that’s not [what] Black Lives Matter movement is about, Terry,” Lemon responded in an apparent attempt to avoid directly addressing Crews’s comments. “Black Lives Matter is about police brutality and about criminal justice. It’s not about what happens in communities, when it comes to crime, black-on-black crime.”

