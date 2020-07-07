https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/who-coronavirus-airborne-spread/2020/07/07/id/976094

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that there is “emerging evidence” indicating that the coronavirus can be spread through the air, NBC News reports.

WHO expert Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi said the organization has “been open to the evidence on modes of transmission.”

A group of scientists urged WHO to update its stance on how the disease is spread on Monday.

WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19 Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said WHO has had discussions with the scientists who wrote the letter on airborne transmission. She said WHO is working on a scientific brief that will summarize what is known about how the virus is transmitted.

Experts say the virus is mostly spread through respiratory droplets, typically from sneezes or coughs. But some scientists say the virus can spread through singing, speaking loudly or breathing heavily.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

