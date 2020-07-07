https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/506312-woman-fired-for-yelling-white-lives-are-better-at-black-lives

A white woman in Tennessee who was seen yelling “white lives are better” during a Black Lives Matter protest in a video that has gone viral has since been fired, local media report.

According to local CBS affiliate WCYB, the woman, identified as Sonya Holt, was fired from her job at a local vision clinic in Johnson City.

The reported firing comes days after the woman was seen repeatedly yelling “white lives matter” at a recent Black Lives Matter protest in Elizabethton.

“You’re a liar. White lives matter, sister, white lives matter,” the woman could be seen saying in a video captured from the protest.

“White lives are better, white lives matter,” she continued as she raised her hands in the air.

Moments after, a white man was also captured saying alongside Holt, “We should’ve kept you [expletive] slaves, that’s what we should’ve done.”

A teenage girl who recorded the moment, Sierra Gilmer, recalled her experience in an interview with a WJHL earlier this week.

“I was live streaming on the Instagram on Johnson City BLM and just happened to get that on video. It was crazy. We kind of knew what to expect going into it. We knew there was going to be a counter-protest there. We knew that things might get a little bit crazy. However, I wasn’t expecting that…” she told the station.

“I was just, you know, going down the line and just recording what people were saying and she walked up to the camera, and I asked her if she wanted to say anything and she said, ‘Yes’, that she had a lot of things to say,” Gilmer, 16, continued.

“She started screaming everything that she did and telling me that, I’m just a poor little black girl with a messed up mind that, we should have been kept as slaves and all these things.” Gilmer, who is also reportedly a member of the New Generation Freedom Fighters board, added.

However, Gilmer said in another interview with WCYB that she wasn’t at all surprised by incident.

“The biggest thing to take away from this is just to realize that racism is in your community however much you think it might not be,” she told the station.

“There are a lot of people that reached out to me saying that they didn’t realize that this was happening in Elizabethton and they didn’t realize there were people there like that,” Gilmer said.

