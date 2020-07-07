https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/christopher-wray-fbi-hackers-intellectual-property-theft/2020/07/07/id/976116

FBI Director Christopher Wray said it is more likely than not the Chinese government has stolen your personal data, Fox News reports.

During a Tuesday event hosted by the Hudson Institute in Washington, Wray said the Chinese government’s theft of American information is so large scale that reported incidents make up nearly half of the FBI’s counterintelligence cases.

“Of the nearly 5,000 active FBI counterintelligence cases currently under way across the country, almost half are related to China,” Wray said. “And at this very moment, China is working to compromise American healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions conducting essential COVID-19 research.”

He said Chinese thefts are “one of the largest transfers of wealth in human history.”

He said in 2014 Chinese hackers stole more than 21 million records from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

“If you’re an American adult, it is more likely than not that China has stolen your personal data,” he said.

He said the Chinese Community Party uses a “diverse range of sophisticated techniques — everything from cyber intrusions to corrupting trusted insiders,” and even “outright physical theft” to obtain information.

He said the hacking is done through Chinese intelligence services, state-owned enterprises, private companies, certain kinds of graduate students and researchers, and others.

Sometimes, China uses social media platforms that Americans use “to identify people with access to our government’s sensitive information and then target those people to try to steal it.”

He said a Chinese operative once posed as a headhunter and offered an American money in exchange for “consulting services” that related to sensitive data. The American reported the incident to the FBI.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

