The California couple caught on video painting over a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez on the Fourth of July are being charged with a hate crime by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office.

The tacky bright yellow Black Lives Matter painting was approved and paid for by the city.

Nichole Anderson and David Nelson have been charged with three misdemeanors for the painting, meanwhile hundreds if not thousands of vandals and looters have gone free during the unrest. The pair are each charged with Vandalism Under $400, Violation of Civil Rights, and Possession of Tools to Commit Vandalism or Graffiti.

BREAKING: The #Martinez couple caught on video painting over the approved #BlackLivesMatter mural on #FourthofJuly are being charged with a hate crime, according to a release from the #ContraCostaCounty District Attorney’s office. pic.twitter.com/9L21byNsE1 — KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM (@KCBSRadio) July 7, 2020

“The narrative of police brutality. The narrative of oppression. The narrative of racism — it’s a lie,” the man told an upset onlooker.

Yelling “there is no racism” and Trump’s slogan “Keep America Great,”

a white couple in Martinez, California vandalize a city-authorized #BlackLivesMatter mural with paint. The mere idea that America might care about Black people is too much for them.pic.twitter.com/qLA0MK2JsW — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 5, 2020

“There is no oppression. There is no racism,” he said. “It’s a leftist lie.”

As the man filmed the people gathering, the woman bravely painted over the massive yellow letters with a roller of black paint.

“Keep this sh-t in f-cking New York, this is not happening in my town,” the woman yelled at someone who was calling the couple racist for their peaceful demonstration.

