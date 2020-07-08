https://www.theepochtimes.com/11-shot-2-dead-in-chicago-on-tuesday-police_3416801.html

At least 11 people were shot, including 2 fatally, in Chicago on Tuesday, according to police, coming after an especially deadly and violent Fourth of July weekend.

In the second fatal incident, a man was found shot dead inside a home in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side, police told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Authorities responded to gunfire at around 9:30 a.m., finding a 24-year-old male with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the first incident, police responded to a call after the caller said they heard gunshots in Roseland on the Far South Side. The man looked outside and saw a male dead on the ground at around 4:50 a.m., authorities said.

The man was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, officials added.

On the same day, the father of a 7-year-old girl who was shot to death on the Fourth of July called for change.

“Y’all gotta change. Y’all see the way y’all got things going now. It’s not working. How many kids [are] going to have to die before we realize we need to do better?” said Natalia’s father, Nathan Wallace, according to Fox News.

“When you find out it’s one of your daughters or your sister or brother and then you will feel the pain that I feel, it shouldn’t have to come to that. I mean, we should be able to do something as a people, as a community to come together and strategize and think of something that’s a lot better than what’s going on now. Because, I mean, at this point…all our kids [are] dying out here [on] these streets,” he added.

Reginald Merrill, 33, was charged with first-degree murder on Monday in connection to the girl’s death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

