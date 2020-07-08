While Black Lives Matter faded from the national spotlight after the election of President Donald J. Trump, two of the activist network’s key players built an organizing infrastructure in Los Angeles County that is significantly changing the nation’s largest criminal justice system.

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, and Dr. Melina Abdullah, who leads the L.A. chapter, have a long-term vision based on a philosophy of anti-capitalism. They teach that law enforcement agencies and correctional facilities are institutional structures of racial oppression that must be dismantled, existing to maintain America’s capitalist social order.