https://www.theblaze.com/news/alyssa-milano-lynching-blacks-evangelicals

Liberal actress Alyssa Milano boosted a video conference where a black pastor equated Christians who support President Donald Trump to those who lynched blacks.

The video was hosted by Bishop Talbert Swan on “The Bishop’s Barbecue.”

Milano participated in the discussion with black pastors about politics and retweeted the video with clips from the conference.

“Let’s remember that the moral majority and the Christian Evangelical right was never first and foremost about moral issues, abortion, sexuality, any of that, it was actually rooted in white supremacy,” claimed activist Tim Jacob Wise.

“What do you say, what do you say to your white conservative friends, you know, who say well Mike, you know, you know, God said, you know because you know, of course God is all in this thing with Trump, you know, that’s that’s the will of God and and you gotta play for him, and Romans 13 says to ah, submit to governing authorities,” asked Swan.

“I tell them they’re full of the devil, I mean,” responded Pastor Michael McBride.

“I start off with, I tell them you have been betwixt [sic] by a lie, I tell them that, you know, you are the same Christian who would sit in the Southern churches during the 1880s and the 1890s, and 1900s, early, earliest years, listen to the preacher preach his messages, lift your hands and pray to Jesus, and then leave the sanctuary and go lynch a black person, a black child, a black woman, a black baby in the afternoon.”

Milano has a short clip at the end of the video exhorting Americans to follow and support black leaders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

