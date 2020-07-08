https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amazon-redskins-nfl/2020/07/08/id/976329

Amazon will start pulling merchandise featuring the Washington Redskins in the next two days, a decision that comes as the NFL team faces pressure to change its name, reports CNBC.

“With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team’s name and logo from our stores,” Amazon said in a notice to sellers issued Wednesday.

“Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation.”

Walmart, Nike and Target have also said they would stop selling Washington Redskins gear.

The Redskins, who have long been pressured to change the team name over its racial connotations, announced last week it would do a “thorough review” of the name, which has been used since 1933.

FedEx – which holds the naming rights to the team’s Maryland stadium – last week formally requested a change. The review by the team likely won’t be enough to help land a new stadium, though, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday.

“I am happy to see the team and the league moving in a direction to change the name,” she said, according to NBC Sports. “I think the team called Washington anything should be playing in Washington.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

