Another day, another hate hoax…

Umatilla County commissioner candidate Jonathan Lopez admitted this week he faked the hate mail he posted on his facebook page.

Lopez posted the hateful letter filled with racist, homophobic and misogynist slurs.

What a nut.

And Lopez said he served in the US Coast Guard.

It was another lie and violation of the Stolen Valor Act.

KOMO News reported:

A man who claimed he received a hate-filled, racist letter from an anonymous person allegedly wrote the letter himself, Hermiston Police say. Chief Jason Edmiston tells KEPR-TV News that the criminal investigation for second-degree intimidation due to the racist, hate-filled letter received by Jonathan Lopez on June 23 has been closed. The matter will be referred this week to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for initiating a false report – a Class A misdemeanor in Oregon. Edmiston says the investigation has shown that Jonathan Lopez wrote the letter himself and made false statements to the police and on social media. The end result is a verbal and written admission by Lopez that the letter was fabricated. Additionally, the Hermiston Police are sending the Office of the District Attorney verifiable information of potential election fraud as it pertains to the Stolen Valor Act of 2013 and other false credentials presented by Mr. Lopez during his run for county commissioner. This in conjunction with a lengthy criminal history record may result in the filing of additional charges.

