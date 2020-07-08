https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/roger-stone-deleted-social-media/

Facebook and Instagram have deleted the verified personal account of Roger Stone on Facebook, his media outlet Stone Cold Truth, and even his Instagram account ahead of his July 14th surrender date to a Coronavirus infested prison in Georgia. Stone is currently appealing Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s decision to deny him a reprieve due to concerns over his history of respiratory health problems and the fact that the federal correctional institute that he has been assigned has a history of Coronavirus.

Stone was given no explanation as to why his accounts were banned and called it a “railroad job” meant to silence him as he fights for a pardon from his longtime friend President Donald Trump.

“We have been exposing the railroad job that was so deep and so obvious during my trial, which is why they must silence me. As they will soon learn, I cannot and will not be silenced.”

TRENDING: Radical Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls For “Dismantling” of US “Economy and Political Systems” (VIDEO)

This Gateway Pundit contributor was also removed from Instagram and had his publication Central Florida Post, which has been actively advocating for a pardon of Roger Stone also permanently deleted from social media. Both Stone and Engels were removed from Twitter in 2019, along with a host of other conservative users like Milo Yiannopoulos. Ahead of the 2020 election, social media platforms have not hidden the fact that they will ban anyone who stands in the way of globalists, corporate media and the march towards socialism in America and abroad.

Removing Roger Stone others from social media for the crime of exposing corruption in Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s courtroom is not only shameful, it’s evil and an attack on our constitutional rights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

