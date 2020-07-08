https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-today-1pm-st-louis-city-council-votes-close-one-two-st-louis-city-jails/

Radical leftists have pushed through a proposal to shut down one of two St. Louis City jails labeled ‘The Workhouse’. They claim this will save money but these radical liberal socialists never care about taxpayers’ money nor do they care about citizens’ safety.

Urgent – today at 1pm the St. Louis City Council will vote on a proposal to shut down one of two St. Louis city’s jails. Democrat politicians and media don’t give a damn about the safety of their citizens. They don’t care about other peoples’ money. So there must be an ulterior motive.

Far left anti-American groups are pushing for the closure of one of St. Louis’s jails which will be voted on today. These radical groups from outside the city claim that 99% of the prisoners in the jail are legally innocent (an obvious lie):

Local St. Louis media KSDK reported on July 2nd:

Board Bill 92 would begin the process of closing “The Workhouse,” also known as St. Louis City Medium Security Institution, by the end of the year. If passed, the city would have to find other housing for detainees, either at the justice center or at surrounding facilities. The bill would also develop criteria for the hiring of social workers for detainees diagnosed with mental health issues and use funds from the closure to form a Division of Recidivism Reduction.

“Without the work of many in the community for several years, we wouldn’t be able to move this forward,” St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said in a press release. “This bill will be a catalyst to a defined and organized process to effectively and safely close the workhouse while allowing for the funding of needed resources that are lacking in our community.” The bill also requires the city to interview staff currently working at the jail to determine whether those employees can fill other vacant jobs in the city. A second read of the bill is scheduled for July 8 at 1 p.m. It would then move to the entire board for approval.

Protesters and activists have been calling for the closure of “The Workhouse” for years, but public pressure has increased in recent weeks. Those opposed to this proposed closure claim the jail is not as described: The city is touting a recent Grand Jury report that summarized a recent tour of the Workhouse this way: “After years of bad press due to poor conditions, the current reality was far different.” What those wanting to shut down the jail don’t mention that crime is on the rise in St. Louis: With increasing violent crime, radicals want to shut down one of two jails in St. Louis city. Maybe they should work on cleaning up the streets instead?

