http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/CsyTgCsTBmQ/check-out-one-of-the-gops-brightest-stars.php

Earlier today I spent 30 minutes interviewing South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem in a webinar sponsored by Center of the American Experiment. We had more than 2,300 registered for the event, with many more watching on Facebook Live. If you missed it earlier, here it is again.

I thought Governor Noem was terrific. As you watch the video, ask yourself: how many better leaders do we have in the U.S. today? If any? We talked mostly about Noem’s freedom-based approach to the COVID epidemic, which proved once again that freedom works. We took a few questions from the Zoom audience, and talked about Mount Rushmore–both her own experience there on July 3 with President Trump, and the insane attacks that liberals are launching against South Dakota’s most famous site.

This is the Facebook Live version; it starts about 30 seconds into the program. I will replace with the YouTube version when it is available:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

