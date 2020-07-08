https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/seattle-white-black-racism/2020/07/08/id/976324

The City of Seattle’s Office of Civil Rights in June hosted a training session on “internal racial superiority for white people,” according to the City Journal, a public policy magazine.

According to public records obtained by the news outlet, the program is designed to help white workers examine their “complicity in the system of white supremacy” and “interrupt racism in ways that are accountable to Black, Indigenous and People of Color.”

Diversity trainers discuss individualism, objectivity and intellectualization and asked white employees to “let go” of prescribed niceties only white people enjoy, such as “guaranteed physical safety,” “control over other people and the land,” “ social status,” as well as jobs and promotions rewarded based on race.

The email invitation sent to staffers said attendees would “examine our complicity in the system of white supremacy – how we internalize and reinforce it – and begin to cultivate practices that enable us to interrupt racism in ways to be accountable to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) folks within our community.”

Those who attended were given handouts, including a pamphlet that encouraged them to cultivate “networks with other white people who are practicing antiracist accomplicehood so you can talk through your struggles in the work of undoing your own whiteness.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

