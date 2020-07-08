http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eCkn7uvDOKQ/

Wednesday on CNN during their show handoff, hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon mock people who don’t want to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo had just finished a segment on Ohio state representative Nino Vitale saying people should stop getting tested for coronavirus and claimed wearing a mask is against his religious beliefs.

Lemon asked, “What are these people — come on. Really?”

Joking Cuomo said, “Thank God he’s Irish. Nino Vitale, couldn’t be more Italian than that name.”

Lemon replied, “I’m not getting in on that thing. How, I wonder if the people work for the pretzel companies. They should open like a pretzel business.”

Cuomo interjected, “Cause they got it twisted.”

Lemon said, “They got it twisted. Well, uh, it’s religion.”

Cuomo joked, “Can’t wear a mask. You don’t see one on Jesus.”

Lemon said, “What is happening? Have you seen the videos of the people in the stores who are like ‘Get away from me! You’re threatening me! I don’t have to wear a mask!’ I want to play all of them. Not say anything and just let people see themselves. Just wear a mask. You got to wear a shirt. You got to wear shoes. You can’t go without pants, or I mean, come on. What’s wrong with people?”

Cuomo said, “I’ll tell you what, we have a lot more of this, go on and I’m going to wear a MAGA hat because it will be true. We will have to build up our greatness again. This is the most pathetic display.”

