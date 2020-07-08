https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/cnns-don-lemon-says-can-fix-mount-rushmore-adding-obamas-face/

Mount Rushmore is suddenly racist and the only way to fix it is to add Barack Obama to the monument.

That’s the take of CNN’s Don Lemon.

“You see the right-wing machine kick in, media machine kick in, when you see Trump’s poll numbers go south. They kick in with ‘Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden?’ And ‘they’re gonna take your country away,’ and ‘they’re taking down the statues,’ and ‘crime is rising. Oh my gosh, it’s so bad,’” Lemon said about President Trump’s speech at ther monument July 3.

“Defunding police. And the people who you saw there, for the most part – not them specifically, I’m talking about as a whole – fall for it. They fall for it, and that’s why they do things like what they did. They want to paint over signs and they think it’s ‘our country,’ ‘this is the country that we built.’”

Hang on. Lemon talks a lot. He’s getting to the point.

“Even though a rich diversity of people helped to build this country, and many of us, meaning our ancestors, for free — did not get paid for it, could not get an education, could not build wealth, are not on statues, Confederate or otherwise, are not on Mount Rushmore,” he said. “I think, listen … if they’re going to put someone on Mount Rushmore, considering the history of this country, the first black president should be front and center.”

CNN host Chris Cuomo leaped in to bloviate as well. “Add to Mount Rushmore. I think … first of all, I think it’s a more salable idea than the idea of taking away Founding Fathers,” Cuomo said.

“So, what’s wrong with all of us together thinking or reshaping our country so that more people – rethinking our country in the way we think and where our priorities are so that this country belongs to everyone,” Lemon added.

“Nothing’s wrong with it,” Cuomo said.

Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore on Independence Day weekend brought out the deep bias at CNN, which called the massive carved sculptures of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Teddy Roosevelt a “monument of two slave owners” on “land wrestled away from Native Americans.”

But the monument was something very different when Democrat Obama visited the monument.

“Barack Obama is campaigning in South Dakota,” CNN anchor Ron Marciano said in 2008. “That state’s primary is Tuesday. Obama arrived there late last night and got a good look around Mount Rushmore — it’s quite a sight if you haven’t seen it.”

“Barack Obama is in South Dakota today,” added fellow CNN anchor Betty Nguyen. “He arrived there last night. Take a look at this. He got a good glimpse of the majestic Mount Rushmore.”

On Friday, when Mr. Trump visited, somehow the site had morphed into a racist ode to slave owners.

“At a time of racial unease, when protesters are tearing down statues of slaveholders and calling for the names of Confederate generals to be removed from army bases, the Rushmore event is a reminder that Trump is fighting to preserve these relics of heritage and history that some see as symbols of oppression,” CNN’s Washington correspondent Joe Johns said. “And to indigenous people, Mount Rushmore, with four white presidents, two of whom were slave owners, is one of those symbols.”

CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago echoed the sentiment. “President Trump will be at Mount Rushmore, where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans told that, uh, be focusing on the effort to ‘tear down our country’s history,’” she said.

