University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh doesn’t think that playing football, or any sport, will make the coronavirus pandemic any worse.

According to reporter Austin Meeks, who covers Michigan football, Harbaugh said coronavirus wasn’t caused by football or sports. He is pushing for the fall football season to move forward as planned.

“There’s no expert view right now that I’m aware of that sports is going to make that worse,” the football coach said during a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday.

Last month, the NCAA approved plans for summer athletic activities and preseason practice for the fall football season, which opens on Aug. 29.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has said football may not happen this year.

