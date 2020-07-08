https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/colin-kaepernick-antihero-heros-clothing/

In the 1972 movie “The Godfather,” Al Pacino played Michael Corleone. Heir to Marlon Brando’s “Don” Vito Corleone, Michael protected the family’s empire at all costs, even killing his brother. With a warped sense of moral perception, audiences pulled for Michael despite knowing he should rot in prison. Michael Corleone was an antihero.

An “antihero” is one lacking conventional heroic qualities such as idealism, courage and morality. While the good news is sometimes an antihero performs actions that are morally correct, the bad news is it usually is not for the right reasons – primarily acting in self-interest or ways defying conventional ethical codes. Unlike Michael Corleone whose performance was limited to the silver screen, today we are witnessing the antics of a real-life antihero.

This antihero is a has-been former professional football player, San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Sadly, in his antihero role, he manages not only to dishonor our flag and national anthem but also our treasured historical heroes. What is even sadder, however, is the support given him by high-profile members of society and corporate America. They do so blinded to the fact Kaepernick undermines the values that have made an imperfect America the country of choice for immigrants from around the world, long before he was even born.

Interestingly, Kaepernick was not raised by his birth parents – a white mother and black father – but was adopted by a loving white family. Good football skills in high school and college led him to the pros. An injury to first-string 49er quarterback Alex Smith in 2012 gave him the opportunity to prove himself. The next year he led his team to Super Bowl XLVII. While the team lost, it won Kaepernick a $126 million six-year contract. He was sitting on top of the world, joyfully celebrating holidays like the Fourth of July. But, in his last two seasons with the 49ers, Kaepernick posted a 3-16 record. He obviously put the blame on his teammates as, rather than honoring the rest of his lucrative contract, he opted out, becoming a free agent.

It was during his last year with the 49ers that a disgruntled Kaepernick decided to regain the spotlight by kneeling during the national anthem. It is interesting that while playing well in 2014, Kaepernick did not dishonor our flag in the aftermath of the Ferguson shooting, the life of 18-year-old Michael Brown taken by a white police officer. Although it would later be established Brown was a thug who had just stolen from a store and resisted arrest, the black community refused to see it that way. But why didn’t Kaepernick embark upon his kneeling schtick back then? It was only when he was going downhill professionally as a player and really had nothing to lose that he took on his antihero persona.

For this reason, it was most disturbing recently for football great Brett Favre, retired Green Bay quarterback, to suggest Kaepernick would be remembered as a “hero” for his stand in kneeling during the national anthem. Favre even went so far as to foolishly compare Kaepernick to the late pro-football player Pat Tillman of the Arizona Cardinals. Motivated by the 9/11 attacks against America, Tillman gave up a lucrative $3.6 million football contract in 2002 to become a U.S. Army Ranger. That decision cost him his life as, two years later, at age 27, he was killed in Afghanistan.

While Tillman was later cremated and his ashes spread at sea, his body had been flown back to the U.S. in a coffin bearing the American flag. That flag was later presented to his family as a token of appreciation by a grateful country for Tillman’s ultimate sacrifice. Today, to keep his memory alive, the Pat Tillman Foundation exists to “unite and empower remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self.”

Tillman was never honored by the National Education Association (NEA), which lost no time in honoring Kaepernick with its President’s Award, recognizing him for his work “to fight racial oppression through education and social justice activism.” Meanwhile, Tillman, who was a model to young people of self-sacrifice for country, was ignored to give an antihero, who has done nothing of substance, that role.

Another sports figure jumping to Kaepernick’s defense was NBA player LeBron James who claims the NFL even owes the ex-49er an apology. James describes him as “a man who basically sacrificed everything for the better of this world.” Sorry, James, but Keapernick has sacrificed something that belongs to all of us – our flag’s honor – for his own personal gain.

Corporate America became a Kaepernick cheerleader as Nike made him a spokesman. Last year, while Kaepernick enjoyed the July 4th holiday, celebrating it as did most Americans, he was successful in getting Nike to pull its special edition shoes bearing the Betsy Ross flag with 13 stars representing the colonies. Kaepernick argued the flag had connections to slavery. Nike agreed. Both Nike and Kaepernick saw no irony in that Betsy Ross, as a Quaker, was an abolitionist and Quakers risked their own lives at that time to assist slaves using the Underground Railroad to seek freedom. Those who risked their lives to support true freedom were slapped down by Kaepernick.

Emboldened by his snowflake social justice army of supporters, Kaepernick takes another step in dishonoring America by tweeting a negative message this July 4th – a holiday with which he never had a problem previously, especially while winning on the gridiron. This year, however, he calls it a “celebration of white supremacy,” knowing he has the BLM force of darkness behind him. And, we now learn the antihero is to be further rewarded with his own TV show, centered around his childhood “to inspire the youth,” in a six-part docuseries entitled “Colin in Black & White”

Last month, the National Women’s Soccer League returned to play. Two games were played: In the first, all players knelt for the national anthem; in the second, one player who did not was Rachel Hill.

Just like those who may suggest dishonoring our flag is necessary to draw attention to a racial bias issue whites cannot otherwise understand, there are those who kneel, both black and white, who cannot understand what the flag represents to those who have served in uniform. This was the dilemma Hill faced. While she did not serve in the military, family members had. She, therefore, had too much respect for them and love of country to dishonor the flag. No matter how deeply aggrieved one may feel about racial issues, either rightly or wrongly, they also need to recognize, similarly, there are those who feel deeply about our flag for which so many have died.

It is said, “If you haven’t risked coming home under the flag, don’t you dare disrespect it.” Tillman came home under that flag. Hill understands her family members could have. Kaepernick clearly fails to understand this. He is not owed an apology; he is owed an education about self-sacrifice.

Abraham Lincoln said, “A nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure.” Neither will one that honors its antiheroes!

