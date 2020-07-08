https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/college-asks-students-rat-hosting-parties-amid-covid/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The University of California-Santa Barbara urged students to help it “mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community” on Tuesday.

According to at least two students who received the email, the taxpayer-funded institution asked them to report students who were having parties that could spread the novel coronavirus.

Former New York Times reporter and COVID-19 contrarian Alex Berenson posted the first part of an email from the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, saying he received it from a UCSB grad student.

