It was one of three RNC robocalls identified by CNN’s KFile in which Lara Trump and the President’s son Donald Trump Jr. urged voters to vote by mail in special elections since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic

“He’s counting on you to return your ballot by Election Day, Tuesday, May 12. Don’t let him down. Remember your mail-in ballot is arriving soon. Make your vote count for Mike Garcia and get it in the mail by Tuesday, May 12,” Lara Trump adds in the call.

As recently as Friday, he tweeted , “Mail-In Ballots will lead to massive electoral fraud and a rigged 2020 Election.”

Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens told CNN’s KFile in an email on Monday the RNC was against Democratic attempts to eliminate “existing safeguards,” saying that automatically mailing ballots to voters would result in inactive and dead voters receiving ballots.

“We want every eligible voter to vote, which is why we register thousands of voters every month and encourage them to vote lawfully. What we have consistently opposed are Democrats’ attempts to eliminate existing safeguards and automatically mail ballots to inactive voters, including people who have died or moved away,” he said.

Democrats and Republicans are engaged in heated legal battles around the rules for mail-in voting, fighting over everything from voter rolls to the rules for verifying ballots. For instance, the RNC and other groups sued California in May saying that an order from Newsom mailing absentee ballots to all voters ahead of the 2020 general election would lead to fraud because inactive voters automatically receive ballots, which “invites fraud, coercion, theft, and otherwise illegitimate voting.”

California codified vote-by-mail for November into law in June , but ensured that inactive voters would not receive ballots.

Multiple studies have confirmed that there is no widespread voter fraud in this country, and millions of Americans vote by mail each year without systemic problems.

Lara Trump’s robocall was not the only pitch from a member of the Trump family urging vote-by-mail in the May California special election. In a separate call also sponsored by the RNC, Donald Trump Jr. urged voters to mail in their ballot for Garcia.

“Don’t let us down, remember to return your ballot now. Make your vote count for Republican Mike Garcia and get it in the mail by Tuesday, May 12,” Trump Jr. says.

“Don’t wait, return your ballot now, make your vote count for Republican Chris Jacobs and get your ballot in the mail by Monday, June 22,” Lara Trump said.