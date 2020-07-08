https://www.dailywire.com/news/curl-cnn-loved-obama-trip-to-majestic-mount-rushmore-hates-trump-visit-to-racist-monument

As you already know, we’ve descended into full idiocy. The world — with its cancel culture and PC police, its race riots and pandemic panic — has gone insane, and there’s no end in sight.

Think that’s hyperbole? Then consider this: CNN wants to ban such “racist” words and phrases as “blackball,” “sold down the river,” “whitelist” and, of course, “master bedroom.” The liberal cable network notes that the term “master bedroom” first appeared in 1926 — 63 years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing the slaves — but adds this wonderful line, “While it’s unclear whether the term is rooted in American slavery on plantations, it evokes that history.”

What’s the point of all the madness, you ask? It’s all to discredit President Trump, which CNN and most every liberal “news” outlet has been painting as a blatant racist since before he moved into the White House.

And for CNN, it’s a game they play openly and brazenly.

Case in point: Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore on Independence Day weekend. CNN called the massive carved sculptures of Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Teddy Roosevelt a “monument of two slave owners” on “land wrestled away from Native Americans.”

But the monument was something very different when Democratic President Barack Obama visited the monument.

“Barack Obama is campaigning in South Dakota,” CNN anchor Ron Marciano said in 2008. “That state’s primary is Tuesday. Obama arrived there late last night and got a good look around Mount Rushmore — it’s quite a sight if you haven’t seen it.”

“Barack Obama is in South Dakota today,” added fellow CNN anchor Betty Nguyen. “He arrived there last night. Take a look at this. He got a good glimpse of the majestic Mount Rushmore.”

On Friday, when Trump visited, somehow the site had morphed into a racist ode to slave owners.

“At a time of racial unease, when protesters are tearing down statues of slaveholders and calling for the names of Confederate generals to be removed from army bases, the Rushmore event is a reminder that Trump is fighting to preserve these relics of heritage and history that some see as symbols of oppression,” CNN’s Washington correspondent Joe Johns said. “And to indigenous people, Mount Rushmore, with four white presidents, two of whom were slave owners, is one of those symbols.”

CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago echoed the sentiment. “President Trump will be at Mount Rushmore, where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans told that, uh, be focusing on the effort to ‘tear down our country’s history,’” she said.

During her report, a chyron on screen said, “Reexamining ‘Independence’ Day” (yes, the word “Independence” in quotes). And at the end, anchor Jake Tapper said simply: “All right. Leyla Santiago, with that report, thank you so much.”

CNN also turned to an “expert” — Sioux Falls Argus Leader columnist Stu Whitney — who said: “I think that is a source of concern for people that see this certainly within a state with a Native American population nearly 10% and much higher in Rapid City, concerned about a place that has a lot of spiritual significance. And historical significance when you look at what they and most historians consider to be broken promises and broken treaties.”

Many astute viewers caught the blatant two-faced bias. Trump campaign Deputy Director of Communications Zach Parkinson posted a video clip from 2016, when then-presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders visited the monument.

“In 2016, CNN’s Jeff Zeleny called Mount Rushmore a ‘monument to four great American presidents’ … Bernie Sanders said ‘this is our country at its very best,’ called it an ‘incredible achievement,’ and said it ‘really does make one very proud to be an American,’” Parkinson wrote on Twitter.

He added: “Fascinating how CNN called Mount Rushmore ‘majestic’ and ‘quite a sight’ in 2008 when Obama visited, but now it’s a symbol of slavery and stolen land.”

And he noted that CNN’s Jim Acosta — a longtime sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome — gushed when Obama visited Mount Rushmore, calling it in 2008 a “fitting stop for a presidential contender.”

Others chimed in. “Pursuant to the new moral stricture promulgated this week by the NYT & CNN — that Mount Rushmore is a shameful monument to racism and white supremacy — both CNN and Bernie Sanders ought to repent for this praise they jointly heaped on it in 2016,” said Glenn Greenwald of The Intercept.

Said GOP Rapid Response Coordinator Steve Guest: “This is what media bias looks like.”

Ryan Fournier, founder and co-chairman of Turning Point Action, asked simply: “What changed?”

The answer: The president now is a Republican, not a Democrat.

And to CNN, that’s all that matters.

*Joseph Curl ran the Drudge Report from 2010 to 2014 and covered the White House for a dozen years. He can be reached at josephcurl@gmail.com and on Twitter at @JosephCurl. A version of this article ran previously in The Washington Times.

