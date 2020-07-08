https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/advertising-senate-majority-democrats/2020/07/08/id/976208

Buoyed by recent polls that show them with a chance to retake the Senate, Democrats in the 12 races that will determine which party has the next majority in the chamber have spent some $30 million more — $109 million to $79 million — in advertising on the airwaves than their Republican counterparts since the start of the election cycle last year, CNN reported on Wednesday.

However, some of the disparity is due to furious primaries within the Democrat races, and top Republicans expect the gap to narrow as the elections draw closer.

“Our mission is to hold a Republican Senate firewall no matter what else happens,” Senate Leadership Fund President Steven Law said.

Law, whose super PAC is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and is a major spender on the GOP side, added that “We are seeing another ‘green wave’ of Democrat cash flooding into Senate races — just like in the last three elections. That’s why we carefully conserve our resources while Democrats have already spent tens of millions dragging clunker candidates through primaries.”

But some GOP strategists are concerned that the Democrats can win a majority in the Senate this November, especially as President Donald Trump’s approval rating has recently gone down considerably.

The Democrats only need to pick up three seats to have a majority in the Senate if they also win the White House and four seats if Trump remains president.

One example of a large spending gap paying off for the Democrats appears to be in Iowa, where GOP Sen. Joni Ernst found herself three points behind her Democrat opponent, Theresa Greenfield, in a poll after Greenfield invested large amounts of money ahead of her party’s primary.

