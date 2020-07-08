https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/morris-bush-trump/2020/07/08/id/976328

America needs a “very tough leader” in the current times of race protests and the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, former presidential adviser and campaign consultant Dick Morris told Newsmax TV on Wednesday, not “empathy and love” as suggested by ex-staffers of former President George W. Bush.

Morris was reacting to comments by former Bush staffer John Farner, who spoke to eponymous Newsmax TV host Chris Salcedo about the group 43 Alumni for (Joe) Biden, a political action committee of former White House officials supporting the presumptive Democratic nominee over President Donald Trump.

Farner dismissed a question by Salcedo about Biden’s comments regarding demanding a Ukraine prosecutor be fired as a condition of receiving U.S. aid, saying the group was concerned about returning “empathy and compassion” to the White House.

“The antipathy toward Trump is sort of visceral,” said Morris, who was a long-time adviser to Bill Clinton while Clinton was governor of Arkansas and U.S. president. “It’s not policy driven. It’s just ‘I hate him.’

“The answer is that these times demand a very tough leader, when you have people tearing down statues of George Washington and Christopher Columbus; and you have cities on fire; and you have six innocent children shot dead over the July 4th weekend as they were driving cars with their parents. This is not the time for empathy and love. This is the time for law and order and restoring the values of our society. And that’s the message Trump is pushing.

“And that’s going to win.”

