https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/dow-rises-150-apple-hits-record-leads-tech-higher/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Wednesday in volatile trading, led by gains in major tech names such as Apple and Microsoft, as Wall Street regained some of its losses from the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 140 points higher, or 0.5%. Earlier in the day, the Dow was up more than 200 points and briefly turned negative. The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.2%.

Apple rose 1.9% to a record high after a Deutsche Bank analyst hiked his price target on the stock. Microsoft shares gained 1.6% and Netflix climbed 1.95%. Amazon traded 1.6% higher.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

