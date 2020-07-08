https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/eric-trump-schools-borders-twitter-poll/2020/07/08/id/976265

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, wants to know if Americans favor opening schools or opening borders.

Eric Trump launched his own Twitter poll on Wednesday and blasted his father’s political rival Joe Biden at the same time.

Trump tweeted: “Joe Biden and his radical left-wing party want open borders and closed schools. Conversely, my father wants open schools and closed borders. Which do you choose?”

Underneath the tweet was a place for Twitter users to vote for either “open schools” or “open borders.”

As of mid-Wednesday, 89% of the more than 87,000 who had voted so far favored “open schools.” Eleven percent favored “open borders.”

Meanwhile, the president and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are threatening to cut federal funding if schools don’t reopen, according to Politico.

