Most of the internet thinks Joe Biden is “creepy and old and out of touch and kinda lame” — and a statement he made Wednesday reinforced that belief.

The majority of young Americans do not like Biden at all.

Biden’s latest fail reinforced that belief.

“All of a sudden, this phrase — this phrase that everybody’s been woked…well guess what,” said Biden.

What an embarrassment!

WATCH:

“Everybody’s been woked” is the new “How do you do, fellow kids?” pic.twitter.com/ZeMkROK5A3 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 8, 2020

