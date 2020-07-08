https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/flashback-four-years-ago-week-barack-obama-scolded-america-racist-funeral-5-police-officers-slain-blm-terrorist/

We reported:

DISGUSTING!

Barack Obama lectured the people of Dallas today at the memorial service for the five slain police officers by a racist Black Power activist.

TRENDING: Radical Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls For “Dismantling” of US “Economy and Political Systems” (VIDEO)

The deceased officers were veterans and fathers: Brent Thompson, Patrick Zamarripa, Michael Krol, Lorne Ahrens and Michael J. Smith.

Obama went off on a history lecture of racism in America. He included mentions of Alton Sterling (twice) and Philando Castile (twice). He even mentioned poor black children in hoodies – a reference to Trayvon Martin.

At one point police officers refused to applaud his defense of Black Lives Matter. When the camera panned on the police officers they were not applauding.