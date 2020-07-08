https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/flashback-four-years-ago-week-barack-obama-scolded-america-racist-funeral-5-police-officers-slain-blm-terrorist/

On July 12, 2016, then President Barack Obama spoke at a memorial service for five Dallas policemen slain by a Black Lives Matter terrorist.  It was arguably the most despicable speech of the corrupt President’s career.

We reported:

Barack Obama lectured the people of Dallas today at the memorial service for the five slain police officers by a racist Black Power activist.

The deceased officers were veterans and fathers: Brent Thompson, Patrick Zamarripa, Michael Krol, Lorne Ahrens and Michael J. Smith.

Obama went off on a history lecture of racism in America. He included mentions of Alton Sterling (twice) and Philando Castile (twice). He even mentioned poor black children in hoodies – a reference to Trayvon Martin.

At one point police officers refused to applaud his defense of Black Lives Matter.  When the camera panned on the police officers they were not applauding.

These officers were slain four years ago on July 7, 2016.

Obama held numerous meetings in the White House with Black Lives Matter radicals and terrorists.  Rather than condemn the murderers he condemned America and the Dallas police.

