https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/flashback-four-years-ago-week-barack-obama-scolded-america-racist-funeral-5-police-officers-slain-blm-terrorist/
On July 12, 2016, then President Barack Obama spoke at a memorial service for five Dallas policemen slain by a Black Lives Matter terrorist. It was arguably the most despicable speech of the corrupt President’s career.
DISGUSTING!
Barack Obama lectured the people of Dallas today at the memorial service for the five slain police officers by a racist Black Power activist.
TRENDING: Radical Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls For “Dismantling” of US “Economy and Political Systems” (VIDEO)
The deceased officers were veterans and fathers: Brent Thompson, Patrick Zamarripa, Michael Krol, Lorne Ahrens and Michael J. Smith.
Obama went off on a history lecture of racism in America. He included mentions of Alton Sterling (twice) and Philando Castile (twice). He even mentioned poor black children in hoodies – a reference to Trayvon Martin.
At one point police officers refused to applaud his defense of Black Lives Matter. When the camera panned on the police officers they were not applauding.
These officers were slain four years ago on July 7, 2016.
On This Day In 2016 Five Dallas Police Officers Were Slain In The Line Of Duty By A BLM Terrorist.
Obama used their funeral to lecture America about racist cops while he praised BLM ..
Was one of the most disgusting moments of his Presidency, and that’s saying something. pic.twitter.com/N4cN1bjX9w
— •*¨*•.¸¸✯*･🍃𝓥 🍃•*¨*•.¸¸✯*¨ (@V_actually) July 7, 2020