I wrote yesterday about Samantha Pfefferle, an incoming freshman at Marquette University who made a Til-Tok video that showed she is a Trump supporter. In response, Marquette threatened to revoke her acceptance, even though she had paid for housing, had been assigned roommates, and had been given a complete class schedule.

Today I got an email from a Marquette official asking me to update my post to say that Samantha’s acceptance has not been revoked. I assume the public outcry helped:

From: [L]Date: Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 10:45 AM

Subject: Updating Post

To: [email protected] Hi, Please update this story https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/07/a-new-low-in-higher-education.php to make it clear that Marquette University has not rescinded her admissions offer. Best, [L]Senior Director of University Communication

Well, that is reassuring, although I am not sure she is looking forward to a happy future at Marquette. I thought this communication opened the door to getting some additional information, so I responded as follows:

[L], glad to hear it! Is there someone at Marquette whom I can interview to get more details? I would be interested to know what communications Marquette employees have had with Ms. Pfefferle. Thanks for any assistance you can offer. John H.

The university has not responded to my email.

