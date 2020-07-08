https://www.theblaze.com/news/shepard-smith-joins-cnbc-to-host-evening-newscast

Veteran news anchor Shepard Smith has joined CNBC as an evening newscast anchor.

Smith left Fox News in 2019 after 23 years with the network.

What are the details?

Wednesday, CNBC announced that “The News with Shepard Smith” will debut this fall.

A statement from CNBC says, “Smith will anchor a new one-hour evening news program titled The News with Shepard Smith, airing Monday through Friday at 7pm ET.”

“The newscast,” the statement continues, “which will launch in the Fall, will cover the most significant news stories of the day and will feature the well-respected, fact-based storytelling that has been the hallmark of his 30-year career. Smith will also assume the new roles of CNBC’s Chief General News Anchor and Chief Breaking News Anchor as well as Executive Editor of The News with Shepard Smith.”

In a Wednesday statement, the veteran newsman expressed his pleasure at working with CNBC.

“Gathering and reporting the news has been my life’s work,” he said. “I am honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC’s loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad.”

He continued, “CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman, a journalist himself at his core, presented me with CNBC’s vision for a fact-based, hour-long evening news program with the mission to cut through the static to deliver facts, in context, and with perspective. I know I found a great home for my newscast. I am excited to be working with the exceptional talent at CNBC and eager to build a team focused on uncovering the news behind the headlines.”

Hoffman, in his own statement, added, “Information is coming at us from every direction. If we’re not careful, life-altering decisions will be made based on half-truth, rumor, misdirection, or worse. We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise.”

“We’re thrilled that Shep, who’s built a career on an honest fight to find and report the facts, will continue his pursuit of the truth at CNBC,” Hoffman’s statement concluded.

