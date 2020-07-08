https://www.theepochtimes.com/former-fox-news-anchor-shepard-smith-joins-cnbc_3416957.html

Former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith will join CNBC for a one-hour news program on weekdays at 7 p.m.

The move comes months after Smith left Fox News after spending decades on the network.

“I am honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC’s loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad,” Smith said in a press release.

CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman said Smith will fit with the network’s programming.

“We aim to deliver a nightly program that, in some small way, looks for the signal in all the noise,” Hoffman added. “We’re thrilled that Shep, who’s built a career on an honest fight to find and report the facts, will continue his pursuit of the truth at CNBC.”

Smith left Fox News last October amid increasing tension between him and other on-air personalities. He also regularly criticized President Donald Trump and was frequently pilloried by viewers in the Fox News comments section.

Before he left, Smith and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson criticized one another on their respective shows.

When he departed, Smith told audiences: “This is my last newscast here,” adding that he was “enterally grateful” to Fox.

“After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged,” Smith said in a statement, adding that under the agreement, he “won’t be reporting elsewhere, at least in the near future.”

“The opportunities afforded this guy from a small town in Mississippi have been many,” he added. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective.”

CNBC, MSNBC, and NBC are all subsidiaries of Comcast Corp.

