http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/v1pihnRkkZE/

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) has released the first two TV ads for his reelection campaign targeting his Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff.

The advertisements, which are titled “Patriot” and “Justice,” discuss Perdue’s efforts to defend American values and pass police reform.

[embedded content]

“This November, the people of Georgia will decide the future direction of our country,” said Perdue in an email statement. “We’ve achieved real results over the past six years, but our work is far from over.”

“Now is the time to stand up for the principles that have made America the greatest country in the history of the world: economic opportunity for everybody, limited government, and individual liberty,” Perdue added. “We’re going to expose the radical agenda that the Democrats are perpetrating and make sure the road to socialism never runs through the state of Georgia.”

In his “Patriot” ad, Perdue states that he will not allow Ossoff to “destroy the American dream.”

“Contrary to what the radical left is saying, America has been and still is the greatest country in the world,” Perdue said. “We are the shining city on the hill. Many Americans have died defending it. Now it is up to us to protect what the rest of the world envies Economic opportunity for everybody. Limited government. Individual Liberty.”

“I will not let Jon Ossoff destroy the American dream for our children and our grandchildren,” he added.

According to Perdue for Senate Campaign Chairman Alec Poitevint, Perdue is “bringing a results-driven approach to the United States Senate.”

“Our campaign is excited to share Senator Perdue’s positive vision with the people of Georgia,” said Poitevint. “Senator Perdue has shown that he is still the original outsider, bringing a results-driven approach to the United States Senate. With an unprecedented grassroots movement representing all 159 of Georgia’s counties, our campaign will stand up to Jon Ossoff’s radical agenda and fight for families across our state.”

Perdue’s second advertisement focuses primarily on his commitment to police reform as he assures Georgians that defunding the police is “absolutely not” the correct response.

[embedded content]

“The vast majority of police officers protect us honorably. Do we need police reform? Absolutely. But is defunding the police the answer? Absolutely not,” Perdue said. “Our officers need to look more like the communities they serve. De-escalation training is a must. Body cameras would help.”

“Real police reform will make all of our neighborhoods safer and ensure justice for all,” Perdue added. “We need to put politics aside and get this done.”

The incumbent Perdue will face Ossoff on November 3 in Georgia’s general election for United States Senate.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

