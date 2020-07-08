https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/GhislaineMaxwell-jeffreyepstein-sexualabuse/2020/07/08/id/976327

Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend and associate of Jeffrey Epstein, will be arraigned via video conference on July 14 on a six-count indictment of sex-trafficking minors and lying under oath about the alleged crimes, a federal court judge in Manhattan ordered on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Maxwell is accused of working as a fixer, by luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them.

Maxwell, 58, was placed in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn on Monday. She was arrested on July 2 at a rural mansion in New Hampshire, where investigators said she had been hiding.

According to prosecutors, Maxwell groomed underage girls for Epstein to abuse them at mansions in Palm Beach, Florida; New Mexico and Manhattan.

Epstein was in custody awaiting trial on federal charges of trafficking minors from 2002 and 2005. In August, authorities discovered Epstein’s body hanged in a Manhattan federal facility. Medical examiners ruled his death a suicide.

The judge said that only Maxwell and her lawyer will appear in court at the hearing, but others could listen to the audio via phone.

Maxwell could face 35 years in prison if convicted.

