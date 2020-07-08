https://www.westernjournal.com/gop-sen-calls-omar-resign-shredding-constitution-not-defending/

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee called on Rep. Ilhan Omar to resign this week after the Minnesota congresswoman said the U.S. economy and political system is oppressive and should be dismantled.

At an event in St. Paul on Tuesday billed “to address racism in policing and reform our criminal justice system,” Omar made the call for the fundamental restructuring of America.

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” the lawmaker said.

“So we cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

Ilhan Omar calls for “dismantling” of the U.S. “economy and political systems.” In case it wasn’t clear. pic.twitter.com/B8DJdQvSxB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 7, 2020

Fellow “squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib seconded Omar’s call to tear down the system.

“My sister @IlhanMN said it best: We must begin with dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it. Pass it on,” the Michigan Democrat tweeted.

My sister @IlhanMN said it best: We must begin with dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it. Pass it on. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 8, 2020

Blackburn clearly did not like what she heard.

“Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy,” the senator tweeted.

“Omar should resign,” Blackburn added.

Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.https://t.co/ujBGxbWXtR — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 7, 2020

Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, who immigrated to the United States from India as a young adult, noted that Omar, also an immigrant (a political refugee), should be grateful for the American system that both took her in and gave her the opportunity to succeed.

“If anyone should love this country, it’s Ilhan Omar,” D’Souza tweeted. “Here is a nation that welcomed her with open arms, provided her opportunity for a better life & elected her to U.S. Congress.”

“How does she repay America? By calling for the dismantling of the U.S. economy & its entire system,” he wrote.

If anyone should love this country, it’s Ilhan Omar. Here is a nation that welcomed her with open arms, provided her opportunity for a better life & elected her to U.S. Congress. How does she repay America? By calling for the dismantling of the U.S. economy & its entire system. — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 8, 2020

Omar’s family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 1990s when she was 12 from a refugee camp in Kenya, where they had fled four years before to escape the violence and starvation in Somalia.

While serving as a state legislator in 2017, Omar charged that the American military had killed “thousands of Somalis” during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu.

She added, “#NotTodaySatan.”

In his selective memory, he forgets to also mention the thousands of Somalis killed by the American forces that day! #NotTodaySatan https://t.co/wrFocrZymQ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 16, 2017

Fox News reported that though the number of deaths in the battle is uncertain, “Black Hawk Down: A Story of Modern War” author Mark Bowden estimated roughly 500 Somalis died in the Battle of Mogadishu, while the Rand Corporation put the number at 300 civilian deaths. Other estimates put the figure at approximately 1,000.

Kyle Lamb, a former Delta Force operator and Danny McKnight, a Ranger colonel who commanded U.S. troops in the battle, told the Washington Examiner they were in Somalia, in part, to protect Omar’s tribe, the Majerteen, from the warlord Mohammed Farah Aidid.

“In helping her tribe, we had to eliminate those who were bad,” Lamb said.

“She should be thankful we were there to help her people,” added McKnight, who was shot in the neck and arm.

“I really am offended, truly offended, by her comment and her thought that thousands were killed by us. Not true. Not true at all.”

