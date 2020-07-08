https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/07/08/harry-meghan-tackle-systematic-racism-colonialism/

Our heroes have arrived, though we really didn’t even know we needed them. Prince Harry and Meghan Markel are not only actively supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, now they are including colonialism, too. File this in the “You can’t make this stuff up” folder.

Harry and Meghan are desperately trying to remain relevant now that they have officially taken a leave from The Firm, a characterization of the Royal Family it is said Queen Elizabeth II has been known to use. The queen says they can come back into the fold and take up where they left off, should the two decide to do that. So, what do Harry and Meghan have to lose? They are comfortably renting a home owned by Tyler Perry in California and Meghan is hoping to reignite her D-List Hollywood career. Her prince, after all, pitches her availability for a little voiceover work in movies to the likes of Disney executive Bob Iger at formal receptions.

Now that the royal couple is attempting to make their own way in the world, keeping their names in the headlines is important. This is rather easy in the current atmosphere of civil unrest, given that Meghan Markel fancies herself the voice of the woke. She and Harry call out racial injustice, including in June when Meghan delivered a commencement address to the 2020 graduates of Los Angeles’ Immaculate Heart High School. She urged the graduating students to speak out against police brutality and racial injustice in the United States. She added a personal memory from her childhood in Los Angeles to the speech, comparing today to the 1992 L.A. riots.

“George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know,” said Markle. She compared the current moment to what she experienced during the 1992 LA riots, which took place after the brutal and racist police beating of Rodney King. “I remember rushing back home, and on that drive home, seeing ash fall from the sky,” Markle recalled in her speech. “I remember seeing men in the back of a van holding guns and rifles. I remember pulling up to the house and seeing the tree that had always been there completely charred. And those memories don’t go away.”

So, when Harry and Meghan joined the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Wednesday in a video conversation about fairness, justice, and racial equality, the two spoke about their very different upbringings and how they are learning about racism together. That seems in conflict with Meghan’s references to her own firsthand experiences of racism due to her biracial heritage, but nevermind. What does she have to learn, is the question, if she is here to be our social justice sherpa? The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust is separate from the Royal Family. Harry is president and Meghan is vice-president.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust is a growing network of young changemakers across the Commonwealth. A platform where smart ideas and insights are shared, to show that change can be brought about by anyone, anywhere. A place that sparks optimism and inspiration, where more and more people feel motivated and confident to step up and take positive action. Our vision is a world where young people are equal partners in driving change. We champion, fund and connect young leaders who are working hard to change the world. We use our network, platform and resources, built and shaped together with young people, to demonstrate the leadership, energy and optimism of young people across the Commonwealth and their enormous potential to create a better future for everyone.

Harry is down with the struggle. He even includes the past days of British colonization in his talks to young people.

Implying the British colonial past had a role in the history of injustice, Harry said: “When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past … We all acknowledge there’s so much more still to do. It’s not going to be easy and in some cases, it’s not going to be comfortable … And guess what, everybody benefits.” Harry then added that the Black Lives Matter movement has allowed for people to recognize “the wrong” in the world, adding that ” this is the moment when people are starting to be listened to.” Meghan continued on to say that the couple would do “everything from our end,” to help the young people — with Harry stressing his age, adding that it was in the hands of the younger generation now. “I’m aging – I’m 35,” he said. “That’s not aging,” his wife interjected with a laugh. “Keep up the incredible work and know that we are right there with you, standing in solidarity,” Meghan then told the QCT members. “We’re going to get there … and we have a lot of renewed faith and energy in that having had this conversation.”

Meghan is 38. People this age should know better but I suppose that’s on the education system in America for Meghan and the Royal bubble in England for the prince. Black Lives Matter was founded after the death of Trayvon Martin at the hands of a person who was not a policeman. He called himself a neighborhood watch kind of guy. “The wrong in the world” is nothing new and BLM didn’t discover it. Racial inequality and injustice issues has been around since the days of slavery in our country. If Meghan thinks 1992 was bad, she should have been around during the summer of 1968. The point is, we are a nation of flawed human beings who strive to do better for everyone. The United States isn’t perfect but its the best the world has, to be sure.

Meghan Markel is the Yoko Ono of The Firm. I can only imagine what Queen Elizabeth II thinks about all this wokeness coming from her grandson and his wife, now Californians. Does Harry now expect his grandmother to make a public speech apologizing for England’s past actions? Meghan is an ambitious woman. She is said to have political aspirations of her own. She believes she is “destined” to fight racism.

A close friend of the Duchess told Daily Mail that Meghan believes she was “destined” to help fight systemic racism in the US. And that her “gnawing urgency to uproot from England” was nothing but fate so she could be at the “forefront” of the movement, the insider explained. “Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she’s been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution. Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting. She said she wants to use her voice for change and hasn’t ruled out a career in politics,” the insider said.

Oprah. Perfect. We await the first political campaign of future candidate Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. That won’t be awkward at all, right?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

