https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/harvard-mit-lawsuit-international-students/2020/07/08/id/976255

Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging the Trump administration’s new rule preventing international students who attend universities only offering online courses from staying in the U.S.

The new rule requires all foreign nationals enrolled in U.S. educational institutions to leave the country except for those taking some of the course load in-person.

According to The Harvard Crimson, the lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary and permanent injunctive relief to bar the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the federal guidelines.

“The order came down without notice — its cruelty surpassed only by its recklessness,” said Harvard President Lawrence Bacow. “We believe that the ICE order is bad public policy, and we believe that it is illegal.”

“We will pursue this case vigorously so that our international students — and international students at institutions across the country — can continue their studies without the threat of deportation.”

Both Harvard and MIT argue ICE failed to properly notify the public and failed to provide a reasonable basis for the rule, Newsweek reported.

