Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit on Wednesday that seeks to prevent the Trump administration from stripping foreign students of visas if their universities move exclusively to online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit comes after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Monday that international students whose courses move entirely online would be required to depart the country, rescinding a previous plan to grant exemptions to student visa-holders.

The universities asked a federal court in Boston for a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against the administration’s new policy.

Their lawsuit alleges that ICE’s decision appears designed to “force universities to reopen in-person classes,” thereby increasing the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, while scrambling carefully laid plans to conduct courses online and upending foreign students’ lives.

“The effect — and perhaps even the goal — is to create as much chaos for universities and international students as possible,” the lawsuit states.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges several violations of a federal law known as the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which concerns how much decision-making power resides with federal agencies. At issue is whether ICE’s new policy is legally justified or if it was “arbitrary and capricious,” and thus illegal under the act.

The lawsuit makes several references to the Supreme Court’s recent decision to block the administration’s plan to end an Obama-era deportation shield for young undocumented immigrants. In that ruling, a majority of justices found the Trump administration had failed to give an adequate justification under the APA for terminating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

