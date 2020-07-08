https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/policy-answering-questions-real-legitimate-reporters-not-one-roger-stones-response-nasty-cnbc-reporter/

(Above picture of Stone surrounded by MSM reporters after his arrest by Mueller gang on fraudulent charges.)

Roger Stone knows a good reporter and one who is not. Yesterday he called out a nasty CNBC reporter for what he was.

A good reporter reports the facts and leaves politics behind. But in today’s world the MSM has lost all pretense of fair reporting. CNBC, MSNBC, CNN, the New York Times and Washington Post are the worst. The reporters for these outfits are beyond biased in the age of President Trump, they are corrupt.*

Another example of media bias occurred yesterday in a report by CNBC reporter Kevin Breuninger about Roger Stone.

This biased liberal reporter apparently believes he can harass an individual like Roger Stone because Stone is a friend of President Trump. Yesterday Breuninger put together a hit piece on Stone regarding Stone’s sentencing by a corrupt judge and jury in a DC Court.

In his headline Breuninger claims that Roger Stone is begging President Trump for a pardon or commutation. In his article Breuninger states:

After this article was published, Stone, in a scathing Instagram post, disputed the idea that he “begged” Trump for clemency, and used an expletive to refer to one of the article’s reporters. “Anyone who reads my statement can clearly see I have not ‘begged’ the president for anything,” Stone wrote. “I was so completely railroaded by brain-dead Robert Mueller’s dirty cops that I have openly said that I am praying for clemency from the president.” Mueller, who is a former FBI director, as the special counsel tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election lodged criminal charges against Stone. Stone wrote in an email to CNBC, “I have a policy of only answering questions from real legitimate reporters— of which you are not one. I am most familiar with your past ‘reporting’ on me.”

Of course Breuninger could not write a post without throwing in the Trump – Russia collusion fairy tale:

A self-confessed political dirty trickster, Stone was convicted on seven criminal counts related to his lying to Congress about his efforts during 2016 presidential campaign to get information from the document disclosure group WikiLeaks about emails stolen by Russian agents from John Podesta, head of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and from the Democratic National Committee.

Of course there is no evidence emails provided to WikiLeaks were stolen by Russian agents. This is now proven but no doubt Breuninger never looked over the testimony from the Head of Crowdstrike, Shaun Henry, before Congress where he acknowledges this fact. (See EXCLUSIVE: We Were Absolutely Correct – Released Transcripts Show Crowdstrike Had No Evidence Russia Hacked Emails from the DNC and Sent Them to WikiLeaks!)

This is what real journalism looks like. Identifying the truth, having the courage to write about it knowing cranks in the MSM will call you a conspiracy theorist and then knowing you reported the truth when it eventually is uncovered. This is something CNBC crank Breuninger will never know.

Please donate to Roger Stone’s Legal Defense Fund to help him cover his expenses here. After all this man has gone through he is still harassed by hacks in the MSM. Outrageous.

* See Joe Hoft’s new book In God We Trust – Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics for more on the subject of bias in the media.

