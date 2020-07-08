https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/ignored-american-media-cdc-children-seven-times-likely-die-seasonal-flu-coronavirus/

In May the CDC equated the Wuhan coronavirus to the seasonal flu.

The COVID-19 hospitalization rates are “similar to” those in the 65 and older category during “recent high severity influenza seasons.”

And the COVID-19 hospitalizations for children 17 and under is MUCH LOWER than the seasonal flu hospitalization rates during recent influenza seasons.

The COVID-19 is LESS DANGEROUS to children than a typical influenza!

CDC equates covid19 & flu, 5/1/20: covid19 hospitalization rates are “similar to” those in >65 yo’s during “recent high severity influenza seasons” & for children (0-17) “much lower than flu hosp rates during recent influenza seasons” (h/t @ElonBachman) https://t.co/8sAdxRPlK6 pic.twitter.com/G2RGnNCZU6 — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 2, 2020

And after four months of the pandemic we now know that children are SEVEN TIMES more likely to die from the flu than from the coronavirus!

Andrew Bostom posted this on Twitter.

And yet CDC officials are still scaring Americans over the reopening of schools this fall!

We need better medical officials.

