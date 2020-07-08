https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/ignored-american-media-cdc-children-seven-times-likely-die-seasonal-flu-coronavirus/

In May the CDC equated the Wuhan coronavirus to the seasonal flu.

The  COVID-19 hospitalization rates are “similar to” those in the 65 and older category during “recent high severity influenza seasons.”

And the COVID-19 hospitalizations for children 17 and under is MUCH LOWER than the seasonal flu hospitalization rates during recent influenza seasons.

The COVID-19 is LESS DANGEROUS to children than a typical influenza!

And after four months of the pandemic we now know that children are SEVEN TIMES more likely to die from the flu than from the coronavirus!

And yet CDC officials are still scaring Americans over the reopening of schools this fall!
We need better medical officials.

