Hillary Clinton crawled out of her hole to attack President Trump’s Coronavirus response.
Clinton on Tuesday appeared as a special guest on PBS’s The Vote: A Conversation On Women’s Suffrage.
Hillary posted the snarky video clip of herself to Twitter on Wednesday.
She laughed as she took a veiled shot at Trump and argued how much better countries run by women have done during the COVID pandemic.
Just go away already!
WATCH:
I’m just saying. #TheVotePBS pic.twitter.com/NwJaXo8Uj5
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 8, 2020