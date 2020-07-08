https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/just-saying-hillary-clinton-laughs-takes-veiled-shot-trumps-coronavirus-response-video/

Hillary Clinton crawled out of her hole to attack President Trump’s Coronavirus response.

Clinton on Tuesday appeared as a special guest on PBS’s The Vote: A Conversation On Women’s Suffrage.

Hillary posted the snarky video clip of herself to Twitter on Wednesday.

She laughed as she took a veiled shot at Trump and argued how much better countries run by women have done during the COVID pandemic.

Just go away already!

WATCH:

