https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/benny-gantz-quarantine-defense-minister/2020/07/08/id/976194
Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has entered quarantine as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with a suspected coronavirus patient.
Gantz, who also serves as alternate prime minister, will remain in isolation pending a virus test and epidemiological examination, according to his Blue and White party. Israel is in the midst of a renewed surge in virus cases after officials eased a lockdown.