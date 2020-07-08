https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/happening-americans-turn-trump-democrats-continue-embrace-lawlessness-defunding-police-ongoing-street-violence/

Black Lives Matter activists torch a Minneapolis Police Precinct.

New polling confirms Americans are not as crazy and clueless as their mainstream media.

Despite all the media BS about peaceful protests, Americans are not so willing to go along with ripping down all the statues of heroes and saints, burning and looting the business districts and threats to abolish the police.

According to a new poll by Democracy Institute the fallout from the Black Lives Matter protests and riots will win President Trump his reelection.

The Express reported:

According to the poll conducted by the Washington based thinktank the Democracy Institute, President Trump is neck and neck with his rival Joe Biden on 47 percent. However, Mr Trump would win in the electoral college system by 309 to 229 delegates because he is on course to win the crucial swing states including Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where he outpolls Vice President Biden by 48 percent to 44 percent. The findings come as the US President went to the iconic Mount Rushmore to make a speech attacking “the angry mobs” who want to erase America’s history. He told the crowd of supporters: “There is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. If you do not speak its language, perform its rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished. Not gonna happen to us.” According to the poll, the concerns over the effects of the protests appear to be boosting Mr Trump’s chances even though his campaign is believed to be flagging. Given a choice between which phrases identified their views 71 percent chose “all lives matter” while 29 percent picked “black lives matter”.

